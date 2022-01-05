Robin Park Arena

New rules are being prepared by the RFL that will mean that failure to fulfil a fixture will result in the opposition being handed a 48-0 win or a bye in the cup.

Clubs have been informed of the changes, which still need to be confirmed by the governing body.

A statement from the RFL said: “Clubs in Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1 were advised in late 2021, after relevant regulatory meetings, of the intention to introduce a revised framework for 2022 in case of inability to fulfil fixtures, recognising the changing Covid-19 landscape.

“That remains the intention, although as with the situation regarding scrums, it will remain under review through January before the start of the league season.”

This follows a move back to the norm, with it being agreed that final league positions should no longer be decided by points percentage.

The previous system was introduced in September 2020 due to how the pandemic was impacting the game, and continued throughout the entirety of the following season.

Clubs could apply for a cancellation if they had seven or more players unavailable, with games rarely given a new date.

In addition to the new proposals, clubs who do not fulfil fixtures could face misconduct charges and sanctions.

The RFL will consult clubs over this before making their final decision.