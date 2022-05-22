Wigan Warriors take on Huddersfield in the showpiece occasion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week.

On Sunday morning, supporters noticed they were able to claim tickets for free via the RFL ticketing website, by using the discount code GOOD100, with only a £2 booking fee needed.

However, this deal is only available to a select few.

Challenge Cup Final will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week

The RFL have explained the code was set up following a donation of a limited number of tickets to the NHS and Tickets for Troops.

In a statement they said: "In reference to comments about tickets being made available for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next weekend, a limited number (less than 200) have been made available through Tickets for Good, to allow NHS staff to attend the event.

"We do the same with Tickets for Troops.