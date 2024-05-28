Wigan Warriors rising star ‘flourishing’ says captain with words of praise: ‘One of our standout players’
The 21-year-old academy product received the starting number nine shirt for the first time ahead of 2024 after cementing his place with a strong season at hooker last year, winning the club’s young player of the year award.
O’Neill has continued his fine form into the current campaign, including playing a vital part in the club’s record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title with his defensive efforts against a star-studded Penrith Panthers outfit earlier in February.
In Super League, he has completed more tackles than any other Wigan player to date so far this season, averaging 30 per game.
O’Neill has already won everything there is to win at club level in just 61 senior appearances and has quickly established himself as a key member of Matt Peet’s squad.
The Leigh-born youngster also recently helped the 20-time Challenge Cup winners secure their place at Wembley for the first time since 2017, having started in the 2022 triumph at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
“He has experienced a lot of big games for a lad who is only 21,” Farrell said.
“He’s taken it in his stride. He’s got the confidence from playing in big games and I think he’s flourishing in that number nine role.
“He’s been one of our standout players and for me it’s his defence that stands out in that.
“He’s leading the line in terms of our middle unit and he’s deserving of all the accolades that he’s been getting.”
