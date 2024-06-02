Wigan Warriors rising star in the shop window for Wembley with impressive display amid potential suspensions
The 20-year-old replaced Jake Wardle for the Round 13 tie at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, partnering winger Liam Marshall on the left edge and could be called upon again next weekend on the biggest stage.
His highlights included a try-saving tackle on opposite centre Connor Wrench in the second half, with a strong defensive effort against Sam Burgess’ outfit.
The academy product also made 101 metres from 16 carries during the hot-tempered clash, only topped by Marshall, Kaide Ellis and debutant Jacob Douglas.
Eckersley may get his chance at Wembley against the same opposition just next week, with Adam Keighran facing a nervous wait following his red card during the Super League victory.
The Australian centre, 27, was sent off with just 11 minutes left of the game for a high tackle on opposition outside-back Arron Lindop.
Post-match, Peet admitted the strong performance has put the youngster in a good position if the centre spot is made available for the clash in the capital due to suspension, with the match review panel to meet on Monday.
“To be honest, he’s been banging the door down in terms of the way he’s been playing and training,” Peet said of Eckersley.
“I’m not surprised to see him have a good game.
"I was pleased to see him make that try-saving tackle, and we’re all aware of what he is capable of.”
