Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rising star Zach Eckersley made only his third appearance of the season for Wigan Warriors in the 19-18 win over Warrington Wolves and impressed.

The 20-year-old replaced Jake Wardle for the Round 13 tie at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, partnering winger Liam Marshall on the left edge and could be called upon again next weekend on the biggest stage.

His highlights included a try-saving tackle on opposite centre Connor Wrench in the second half, with a strong defensive effort against Sam Burgess’ outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zach Eckersley made only his fourth senior appearance against Warrington

The academy product also made 101 metres from 16 carries during the hot-tempered clash, only topped by Marshall, Kaide Ellis and debutant Jacob Douglas.

Eckersley may get his chance at Wembley against the same opposition just next week, with Adam Keighran facing a nervous wait following his red card during the Super League victory.

The Australian centre, 27, was sent off with just 11 minutes left of the game for a high tackle on opposition outside-back Arron Lindop.

Post-match, Peet admitted the strong performance has put the youngster in a good position if the centre spot is made available for the clash in the capital due to suspension, with the match review panel to meet on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be honest, he’s been banging the door down in terms of the way he’s been playing and training,” Peet said of Eckersley.

“I’m not surprised to see him have a good game.