Wigan Warriors: Sam Powell discusses his Christmas traditions and says he would ditch turkey from his dinner
Wigan Warriors’ Sam Powell says he would ditch turkey from his Christmas dinner.
The 30-year-old will enjoy a short break over the festive period following the first stint of pre-season.
Powell admits he will probably be up earlier than his kids on Christmas Day.
He said: “You get excited to see what their faces are going to be like, because it’s a special time for them so you want to make it special for them.
“It’ll very much be time with family for me.
“At the minute we’re living with my parents, so it’s a bit cramped, but we’ll be spending it there.
“It’ll be a six o’clock start with the kids. It’s nothing different for me.
“If anything, I’m more excited than them, so I’ll be up before trying to get them up.
“It’s just the typical dinner, but no sprouts for me.
“I’m not keen on turkey either. I’d rather have a big piece of ham.
“I have loads of Yorkshire puddings, gravy, and everything else.
“On Christmas Day we are usually that tired come five o’clock it’s usually an early bedtime.
“Have our dinner, fill up, then we’re tired.
“I always enjoy watching The Royle Family, it always seems to be on.
“We play a board game too, but I can’t remember what it’s called. It might be called the Logo Game.
“It gets everyone involved, but I hate losing so I’ll be cheating if I’m not winning.
“Can’t lose here and I can’t lose at home, and my wife is the same.
“I usually spit my dummy out.”
Powell says he has some good memories of going out in fancy dress on Boxing Day, but jokes he’s a bit too old for the tradition now.
“It’s been a while,” he added.
“One year we went as old men, which was like a Peaky Blinders look.
“Then, we were an American football team.
“There’s usually seven or eight of us, so it was decent.
“We always go in a big group and tend to do the same thing.
“It’s a good night but it’s been a long time since I was in Wigan on Boxing Night.
“I’m 30 now, so it’s not my scene.