The majority of the Warriors first team have returned to Robin Park Arena, as they prepare for the 2023 campaign.

Powell states this period of the year is often both physically and mentally testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My body is definitely feeling it,” he said.

Sam Powell in pre-season training

“The days are always long in pre-season, everyone will tell you the same thing, but there’s some good work being put in and it’s enjoyable.

“I don’t mind getting up early, I’ve got three children, so I’m up anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What gets you is the length of the days.

“I tick over in the off-season and train quite hard anyway, but that will only be for two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here, we are in and are having breakfast by 8am and we’re not done until 4pm.

“It’s not all physically tiring, it’s mental as well, just learning new things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Haigh Hall runs are always a bit tasty. Over the years I’ve done them all, but it’s still not pretty.

“When you look back on these sessions during the season, they bring you closer as a team and it’s a great feeling when it’s done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to win trophies next year. We’ve not actually spoken about it much, because it’s quite early, but when everyone is back we’ll talk about team goals.

“For now, it’s about getting the hard work in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got three weeks until Christmas, so it will be a good period, and then we’ll get a break.

“There will be a lot of solid work, and when you see lads you’ve not spoken to for a few weeks, it just boosts you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the off-season, Powell was part of England’s Rugby League World Cup preparations, as well as enjoying some time away from the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I travelled away with my family,” he added.

“We met up with Iain Thornley, Jack Hughes and their families too, which was good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was also lucky enough to be involved in England’s World Cup warm-up game against Fiji.

“I was gutted when they got beat by Samoa because I thought it was their best shot this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad