The hooker made his senior debut back in 2012, with his latest outing set to come in Friday’s play-off semi-final against Leeds Rhinos.

Powell states he owes a lot to the people who have been around him throughout his career so far.

He said: “It’s great for me personally, the club means a lot to me. It’s everything to me and my family, so individually it’s a great milestone.

Sam Powell

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’ll be a special moment for myself, and my thanks goes to the coaches I’ve had over the years, as well as the players I’ve played with.

“The time since my debut has gone really quick. The standout moments are the trophy wins and the Grand Finals, but it’s a privilege every time I step out for Wigan to be honest.

“As a player you get caught up with playing week in, week out, so some stuff I will only really reflect on when I finish.

“I’ve got plenty to go yet.”

Following a spell on the sidelines through injury, the play-off match at the DW Stadium will mark Powell’s return to action.

“It’s been a frustrating time for me, getting injured at a crucial period of the year, but my foot feels great now, so I’m just happy to be back training with the lads and to be in contention,” he added.

“A lot of hard work has gone in during the last five weeks to get myself right, so I’m pleased that I’m here and hopefully I can get selected, and hopefully we can get the result.

“It’s a big occasion for the club itself, because to get to another Grand Final would be awesome. As a team, as long as we play well, we deserve to be there.

“Once you get a taste of these occasions, it definitely makes you want to get there again. We’ve got a bunch of lads with a really close bond.