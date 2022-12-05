The hooker has been granted a testimonial year for the upcoming campaign to reward his 10 years of service to rugby league.

Powell states his time in cherry and white has flown by so far.

He said: “I’m very pleased to have my testimonial. I’m grateful that the club has backed me.

Sam Powell has been granted a testimonial year for 2023

“This will be my 11th season, and it’s just gone so fast.

“It’s unbelievable when I look back at the other testimonials I’ve been involved in.

“Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) had his, then Faz (Liam Farrell) and Micky Mac (McIllorum), so I’m grateful to be awarded it and hopefully it will be a class year.

“Time has flown, not just even since my debut, but my academy days. They say time flies when you’re having fun, so I must’ve been enjoying myself along the way.

Sam Powell back in 2013

“I’m 30 now, so hopefully I’ve still got a good few years left playing.

“Winning something this year would help to make it extra special.”

Powell says there will be a range of events throughout 2023, and hopes it will be an opportunity to bring together those closest to him.

“We’ve got the opening dinner on January 14 and then the game on February 5,” he added.

“Hopefully in the pipeline we’ve got a race day and a golf day. We’ll do an event up in Cumbria, and there’ll be a closing dinner too.

“There’ll definitely be something every couple of months.

“It’s going to be a bit of a celebration for myself but more for my family, who have sacrificed a lot.

“It’s also a good opportunity to get my best friends, who I used to play with as an amateur, to some of the games and events, as well as the lads in the Wigan first team so we can use it as a bit of team socials as well.

