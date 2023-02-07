Matty Peet’s side rounded off their pre-season preparations with a 32-4 victory over Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.

Powell states the occasion helped him to create plenty of memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was brilliant,” he said.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for coming to support me, my wife, my family and my kids.

“It was special having them all there, and the day just went really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one I’ll remember for a long time.

“Having the support of the fans was mega, especially when I was walking out with my girls.

Sam Powell led the team out ahead of kick off

“I was speaking to my middle girl Poppy and she was saying that she loved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She had a big smile when she walked out, and it’s something she probably won’t get to do again.

“I’ve got some good photos, so we are going to get them printed out.

“The club has been brilliant with the way they’ve guided me with different ideas has been fantastic.

Powell in action against Salford Red Devils

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unless you do something like this, you don’t really mingle a lot with the office staff, so it’s been good to get to know them and find out what they do. It’s been brilliant.”

Powell says Salford provided the Warriors with a good test ahead of the new Super League campaign, and was happy with how the team performed.

“I knew in training the week before that we were ready for a game,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pre-season is a long time so it was good to get out there and play against a good team.

“We gave a few errors in the middle area, which we didn’t like, but the combinations worked well.

“We haven’t changed the spine, so you’re always quite lucky when you don’t have to learn anything new, it’s just about getting back into the swing of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously there’s fresh ideas but the combination of Harry (Smith), Custy (Cade Cust) and Jai (Field) is what we had last year.

“It was a good test for us and I’m really looking forward to the season now.

“The boys are raring to go and we can’t wait to start.

“I’ve spent such a long time playing for Wigan, so I want to work hard, but also enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I rock up every day and I love it.

“We’ve got a great group of lads, and if we work hard this year then we will do well.

“We are just looking to build.

“The younger boys who have stepped up this year deserve a lot of credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have come in and have been brilliant, and there is some special talent there.

“They are going to push the boys that are playing week in, week out this year.

“It’s a good thing for the club.

“Before our game, the academy played and they came out on top, and they have some good players too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Time doesn’t stand still and there are always people pushing for places.