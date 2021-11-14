Wigan Warriors secure key man to contract extension

Willie Isa

The 32-year-old has made 168 appearances for the Warriors since joining from Widnes Vikings in 2016.

He also captained Wigan for the first time in his career last season, as he led the Warriors to victory in their final round victory over Catalans Dragons in September.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have a signed a new contract with this great club," he said. "There are exciting times ahead under the new coaching management for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.”

The second rower has two Super League rings and League Leaders' Shield medal to his winning collection so far and he hopes to add more to that in 2022 and beyond.

“Willie Isa is an outstanding professional," said new coach Matty Peet. "He takes every opportunity to improve himself and the team.

"We are looking to build a culture and leaders like him play an important part.”