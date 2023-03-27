News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors sell-out South Stand for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens

Wigan Warriors have announced the South Stand is sold-out for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens.

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read

The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on April 7 (K.O. 3pm), as part of Super League’s Rivals Round.

This will be the first home Good Friday fixture for the Warriors since 2019, with tickets selling fast.

The game is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Wigan Warriors welcome St Helens to the DW Stadium on April 7
