Patrick Mago applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors have set a club record for attendances throughout a Super League season, averaging more than 17,000-strong crowds for the first time at the Brick Community Stadium.

With a crowd of 16,268 recorded for their 22-6 win over Leeds Rhinos in the final round of the regular campaign on Friday night, the Warriors reached their highest attendance ever at their current home, which works out at an average of 17,088 throughout 2025. Previous average crowds above 16,000 were reached in 2012 (16,045), 2011 (16,132), and 2007 (16,040).

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Warriors coach Matt Peet paid tribute to the work the club have done in building a close connection with the supporters and wider community in recent years.

"I just spoke to the players about it then,” Peet said of the club’s attendance record. “I know we’ve had some good times over the last few years, but I think the highest average attendance for 40-odd years is a great indicator of what we’re doing.

“The performances on the field obviously grab the attention, but because they handle themselves well when it comes to fan engagement, community engagement, social media, all that… We said at the start that it was more than just about winning, it’s about building a connection, and I think it is a really good indicator that, particularly in hard times when people are willing to put their hand in their pocket, I’m as proud of that acceleration and growth as I am about anything we’ve achieved.

"It is a credit to other departments of the club, it certainly is, the way they market and promote the club, the way Rads (Kris Radlinski, chief executive), Stew (Frodsham, head of media and marketing), Mike (Danson, owner) and Brookesy (Professor Chris Brookes, chairman) try to break new ground and get eyeballs on us, but I do think the players tick a lot of boxes when it comes to being good role models and inspiring athletes.”

Wigan are next in action at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday, October 3, when they will host a play-off semi-final against the highest-ranked winner of the eliminator play-offs.