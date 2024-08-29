Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Superstar Bevan French is set for a much-anticipated return to action from injury for Wigan Warriors against Catalans Dragon in Perpignan for Super League Round 24.

The reigning Man of Steel provides a major boost for Matt Peet’s squad, with the Warriors boss confirming that the 28-year-old playmaker will feature at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

French suffered a hamstring tear in the lead-up to the derby against St Helens in July, missing a total of eight games – with the Cherry and Whites picking up five wins, including a 20-0 Magic Weekend victory over their rivals.

Wigan will travel out on Friday, with French set to make his return as the reigning champions look to battle for a top two finish and the League Leaders’ Shield with four regular season games remaining.

“He’ll play,” Peet confirmed to media on Thursday.

“He’s been excellent from the start. Even almost within an hour of the injury, we had a really positive conversation and spoke about how he can look after himself during this period so he can best hit the ground running for the back-end of this year.

“It’s almost as if sometimes the game forces a rest at the right time, and that’s how he framed it, and hopefully it pays him back down the line.

“He’s in good shape and looks good, but we have to be smart (with his return).”

Influential loose forward Kaide Ellis will return from a one-match suspension, having missed the 22-4 win over Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium, while prolific try-scorer Liam Marshall has also been included in the squad, despite requiring around 20 stitches following a nasty head collision with centre partner Jake Wardle in the recent Super League victory.

"It was a decent cut, but he’s good,” Peet said of Marshall.

"The fact is he came back on during the game, and the way it was bandaged was protected enough.

"If anything, he seems to have been more of a joker than ever this week. It’s brought the best out of him.”