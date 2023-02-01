The hooker will be celebrated in his testimonial game against Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Former Wigan head coach Wane states Powell has always led by example both on and off the field.

He said: “He’s one of the best kids I’ve ever coached and he epitomises what we are about at Wigan.

Shaun Wane

“To enjoy so much success with him is fantastic.

“With the way he manages himself and how professional he is, he gets the best out of himself every week and that’s what makes him pound for pound one of our best signings.

“We put him in the leadership group from a very young age because he showed those sorts of traits in his personality, with the standards that he set in training, how he played, and how he looked after his injuries.

“He’s just a really good professional.

Sam Powell

“The biggest amount of praise I can give Sam is by saying what his peers think of him.

“You can ask any player and he’d be the first name they’d want on the teamsheet, because you just know what you are going to get.”

Powell made his senior debut for Wigan in a 48-10 victory over Hull FC at the DW Stadium back in 2012.

“He was nervous but that’s what makes him the man he is,” Wane added.

“He’s humble and always has imposter syndrome a little bit, which makes him more likeable.

“I had no doubt in my mind that he could adjust and fit in to make a success of playing first team.

“He’s a perfect example for the young players.

“Everything we want to teach our kids, we just say to them watch how Sam handles himself, and how he behaves, and how he speaks.

“He’s a credit to his family.

“Our young kids will be better being around Sam Powell everyday.

“He’s also still playing well, he’s one of the best nines in the comp.

“His testimonial is exactly what he deserves, because he’s been so loyal to us.

“He could’ve moved on many times in his career, I imagine, but he has stuck with us and we have stuck with him.

“We have a great relationship with Sam and his family.