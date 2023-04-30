The Wigan Warriors pair were among the 13 players to make their competitive England debuts on Saturday afternoon.

There was a brief moment of concern in the first half, with Wardle requiring treatment after colliding with the advertising boards.

“I wasn’t worried, I wanted him to get up and crack on with the game,” Wane said.

Shaun Wane

“Jake is a good player. Him and Toby (King) played well in the centres, they carried the ball with threat.

“They can improve- there’s no question about that, they can both get better on things.”

Wane was also impressed with Harry Smith, and explained why he took him off before the end of the match.

“Wigan play on Thursday so I wanted to look after him a little bit the best I could,” the England coach added.

“It was a really good debut. He did some really good things, but I think he can do a lot better.

“I know what he’s capable of- and he can do more.”

Ethan Havard, Kai Pearce-Paul and Morgan Smithies were also involved in the win in Warrington, which leaves Wane excited for the future.

“I’m really happy,” he stated.

“There were certain things I wanted them to work on, and they delivered.

“The practice we’ve had this week was outstanding- I’m very proud as an Englishman.

“To have 13 debutants is a credit to Super League clubs, chairmans, CEOs, owners, and the heads of youth who give these lads a chance, and we’ve seen the benefits today.

“Doing the presentation was really emotional.

“I’ve been really impressed by the behaviour this week. They’ve been early for every meeting and dead respectful around the hotel.

“The way they have adapted shows how strong they are.

“We’ve got some other players to come back and some from the World Cup who will be available.

“I can make the side a lot stronger, and that’s what excites me.