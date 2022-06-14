The 22-year-old has been a regular for Matty Peet’s side in the last few months, producing some excellent performances in that time.

Wane believes Smith is the kind of player who could push his way into his plans for the World Cup later this year.

He said: “He is on my radar, and I want more halves.

“I like a lot of the things Harry is doing, we’ve had a lot of conversations with him personally.

“I can see him pushing his way in for the World Cup.

“He’s playing with a lot of confidence and he will be pushing us to pick him.”

Former Wigan scrum-half George Williams is one of the players included in the England squad for this weekend’s game against the Combined Nations All Stars, despite a difficult start to the season with Warrington Wolves.

“I know George as good as anybody, and I know what he can do,” Wane added.

“He’s doing it tough at the minute at Warrington, but I know he can play and what he can do.

“In my heart, we are all very confident he can deliver for us.

“Having a different playing group, coaching staff and conditioners can spark a player.

“I know how passionate George is and how much he wants to perform for Warrington, so if we can help in a small way that will be great.”

Another former Wigan player who has made the squad is Michael McIlorum, who is selected for the first time since 2013.

“When I look at the form of all the nines in the comp, he’s playing really well,” Wane explained.

“He’s been outstanding, so I’m very happy with him. It’s testament to what Steve McNamara is doing at Catalans.

“I’ve known Mickey since he was a kid, and you need to be on him. He’s an unbelievably good professional and that’s why he’s getting the performances he is now.

“For us to have success in the World Cup we need a lot of players doing that, challenging each other for positions.