Wigan Warriors sign Toby King on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves for the 2023 campaign
Wigan Warriors have confirmed the signing of Toby King on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves for the 2023 campaign.
The deal will see the 26-year-old link up with Matty Peet’s side at the start of pre-season.
Wigan’s head coach believes the signing is a positive move for both parties.
He said: “We look forward to getting the best out of him. It’s an area we were looking to strengthen and it’s an opportunity for us and for him.
“It’s an opportunity that is exciting, getting him back firing.
“He’s a genuine centre, competes hard and combines size and pace with good ball skills.
“Players here who have played with him with England Knights speak highly of him and he comes here with strong references from Lee Briers, Mike Cooper and Jack Phillips.”
King added: “I’m really excited to meet everyone involved at this prestigious club and compete at the very top for some trophies.”