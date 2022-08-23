Wigan Warriors sign Toby King on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves for the 2023 campaign

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal will see the 26-year-old link up with Matty Peet’s side at the start of pre-season.

Wigan’s head coach believes the signing is a positive move for both parties.

He said: “We look forward to getting the best out of him. It’s an area we were looking to strengthen and it’s an opportunity for us and for him.

Toby King will join Wigan Warriors on loan in 2023

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s an opportunity that is exciting, getting him back firing.

“He’s a genuine centre, competes hard and combines size and pace with good ball skills.

“Players here who have played with him with England Knights speak highly of him and he comes here with strong references from Lee Briers, Mike Cooper and Jack Phillips.”