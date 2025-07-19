Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell and Hull FC skipper Aidan Sezer preparing to lead their sides out in the Challenge Cup fourth round in 2025

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell says he is expecting nothing other than the very best of Hull FC when the sides meet for the fourth time this year on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherry and Whites host the Black and Whites at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Round 19 of Super League, with Farrell set to make his 400th appearance for his hometown club.

Farrell insists Wigan’s shock 26-22 defeat to Hull FC in the Challenge Cup fourth round back in March hasn’t been mentioned in the build-up, with the Warriors having beaten Hull FC 36-12 at the MKM Stadium in April.

"It hasn’t been spoken about,” Farrell said when asked if the Cup exit earlier this year has been mentioned as a motivator. “They are obviously travelling really well this year, they’ve made some massive improvements in the squad and the way they’re playing at the moment, they’re a tough team to come up against, and they’re gritty.

"I wouldn’t say we owe them one in any sense, but we know we’re coming up against a tough team who will compete for 80 minutes, so we’re in for a great game, and they’ve obviously got some great talent, but in terms of owing them one, I don’t think so.”

Matt Peet’s side have won nine from their 11 matches, and are currently second in the Super League table, just two points behind league leaders Hull KR.

Farrell says the team are happy with where they’re at, but are constantly striving for improvements as the business end of the season approaches.

"Look, it’s a long season, you are never just going to be peaking all the time, there are going to be periods in the season where you have to learn, get better and improve, and I think over the last few weeks we’ve done that,” Farrell added.

“It’s not been our sharpest of months, but we’ve managed to get wins and perform pretty well and come away learning some things, but we’re obviously trying to get better, improve and make sure we’re there at the end of the season for the big games.”