Wigan Warriors skipper Tommy Leuluai is ‘ahead of recovery schedule’

Tommy Leuluai

The Kiwi will play on for another 12 months after not wanting his career to be ended on such a negative note.

And he’s already champing at the bit to get back in training with his colleagues.

“I can train now with the squad, so I am probably ahead of schedule,” he said.

“I’ve got the whole of pre-season to tick-off a few boxes but there is nothing really to worry about now.”

On his decision to play on for another 12 months, he added: “I thought with the injury, ‘maybe this could be it.’

“But the club said straight away they thought I had something to offer.

“There’s always that drama about pulling up one season too short or going on one season too long.

“I have played with players who have done both.

“But because I had so much time off, the body feels fresh.