Headingley will play host to the back-to-back games between the men’s and the women’s teams on July 21.

The first fixture, featuring Kris Ratcliffe’s side, gets underway at 5.30pm.

This is followed by the men’s game, which kicks off at 8pm.

Headingley Stadium will play host to the double-header