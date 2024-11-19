Wigan Warriors snap up forward from rivals in first signing ahead 2025 Women’s Super League campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors Women have confirmed their first signing ahead of 2025 with the addition of forward Megan Williams from rivals St Helens.

Williams, who played her junior rugby league at Thatto Heath Crusaders, progressed through Saints’ academy at under-19s level before being promoted to the first-team in 2022.

A Lancashire representative, who is also a member of the England Knights squad, she made a total of 14 appearances for the club, scoring nine tries, across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Denis Betts has added forward Megan Williams to his squad ahead of the 2025 Women's Super League season

She becomes Denis Betts’ first signing ahead of the 2025 campaign, having reached the play-offs last season before being knocked out by St Helens in the semi-finals at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The side were crowned 2024 Women's Nines champions at Craven Park earlier in July after an unbeaten tournament.

On making the move, Williams said: “I was really excited to see how the team was evolving last year, and many girls who I’ve previously played with excelling in the sport.

“I’m looking forward to working with Denis and the rest of the coaching team to improve and reach my potential, as well as being a part of this journey.

“I’d also like to thank St Helens for my development so far but now feels right to make this change professionally and personally.”

Her younger sister, Abbie, has also been added to the club’s Pathway to Performance programme ahead of the new season. She is one of 20 players to be signed to the club’s programme for 2025.

Meanwhile, Jodie Morris, Emma Dwyer and Olivia Harborow have left Wigan to join Swinton Lionesses for 2025 in League 1.