Wigan Warriors halfback Harry Smith takes on the Catalans Dragons defence

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet delivered praise on his young spine following their win over Catalans Dragons, as well as the impact his subs made when entering the action.

The Cherry and Whites returned to winning ways on Friday night as they beat Catalans Dragons 28-18 at the Brick Community Stadium.

Peet was forced to shuffle his team around due to injuries. Young gun Zach Eckersley moved to fullback in the absence of Jai Field, who missed the game through head injury protocols. Teenage talent Jack Farrimond returned from a hamstring injury to partner Harry Smith in a homegrown halfback pairing, with Adam Keighran moving back to his primary spot at right centre. Brad O’Neill started at hooker, with Kruise Leeming providing spark from the bench.

Eckersley caught the eye at fullback, making 135 metres from 13 carries whilst getting on the scoresheet.

Asked if Eckersley impressed, Peet replied: “He did. I thought the back five in general (played well). In the second half, I thought our standards dipped a little bit, but I thought in the first half they were committed and carried well against a physical pack.”

Farrimond scooped Sky Sports’ Player of the Match award on his return, scoring from a fine individual play as he raced onto his own grubber to touch down.

Farrimond linked up well with experienced England star Smith, who guided the Warriors around the park.

"I thought Harry was very good, I thought Brad O’Neill as well, I thought they had good games,” said Peet.

"There was quite a bit on Harry’s shoulders organisationally, and he freed up Jack up a little bit. I loved the way they managed the first half, Harry got his kicks away, but I thought a few of our kicks in the second half put us under undue pressure.”

Meanwhile, the bench of Leeming, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne and Harvie Hill certainly made an impact when entering the action from the bench.

Homegrown props Byrne and Hill, arguably, delivered their best displays of the season, bringing a physical intensity to the middle with their powerful carries and physicality in defence.

Ireland international Byrne made 103 metres from 11 carries and made 18 tackles, whilst young Cumbrian Hill made 16 tackles.

"Good point, I would agree. I like what they did,” Peet added.

"I spoke at half-time and said I liked what the starting middle did, I liked what the bench middle did when they came on, I thought they allowed us to sustain that intensity. There are things we can do better in the second half, no doubt.

"I wanted to get Harvie into the game to be honest because he had a good spell last week, but I didn’t give him long enough, so I thought I’d give him a bit more time tonight, I thought he’d earned it.”

The Warriors now have a week off due to Super League’s split fixtures in Round 20, with Peet’s side next in action against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell ones Stadium on Friday, August 8.