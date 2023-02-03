The hooker will be involved in a number of events throughout the season to mark his 10 years of service to the game, with his debut coming back in 2012.

Here is what some of the Powell’s teammates had to say about him:

Jai Field

Sam Powell

“He’s amazing around the club.

“I’m only going into my third year, but he’s been here for a long time.

“He’s a great person, and a great player, he’s great for our team.

“You can’t fault Sam in any way, especially with what he does off the field for the juniors and the academy.

Sam Powell in action against Mike Cooper

“His leadership is unbelievable.

“As a spine player myself, I will get ideas off him. He has a great rugby knowledge, so I really enjoy playing with him.”

Mike Cooper

“He’s ultra professional and Wigan through and through.

Sam Powell with Willie Isa

“He’s a great lad who loves the game and cares a lot about the group.

“He is a real team-first kind of player, and is probably an unsung hero if I’m being honest.

“He never switches off from rugby and is always thinking about how to improve himself and the club, so he’s a great person to have in this team.

“Between the playing group he gets the respect, but maybe in the media they isolate other players around him.

“He probably goes under the radar a little bit, which I think is unfair, but everyone in rugby league knows what type of player he is.”

Willie Isa

“It’s all about him really. He won’t like that, because he’s that type of guy, and comes from that kind of family, but they deserve it.

“Every kid in Wigan should look up to him because he’s worked his way through the ranks.

“He has a pretty cool story, that is down to him being a hardworking man.

“It’s easy to see flashes in people who are easy on the eye, and credit should go to them, but you’ve also got guys like Sam Powell who do all of the small components that make a big positive difference.

“All credit to him, he’s a great player but an even better person.

“I know Wigan fans will support their own, which is very important, because Sam needs to feel that love as well.

“He’s been a great servant to this club, with what he’s given to people.

“It’s proven with the track record he’s got and the trophies he’s won along the way.

“I’m sure people will turn up to give him the appreciation he deserves.”

Brad O’Neill

“It’s going to be a great occasion for Pow on Sunday.

“He’s been a great player at the club for 10 plus years, and over the last couple of seasons he’s been good for me.

“It’s not just on the field, after I became a dad, he was speaking to me and giving me bits of knowledge.

“He’s a great player and a great bloke, so taking advice off him where I can will only help me.

“Hopefully all the fans get down to make it a really big occasion because we are all buzzing for it and they should do, as it’s celebrating a great career.”

Harry Smith

“There have already been events that the lads have been pushing for him, so hopefully we can get as many as possible down for the game.

“Salford are looking strong this year, so it will be really enjoyable.

“The service Sam has given to the club, and what he does day in, day out, putting the work in and doing the extra bits, is what you need.

“He’s a great part of our team and he leads from the front with the way he goes about his work.

“It’ll be a massive day for us to do our bit for him.