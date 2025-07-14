Holly Speakman celebrates Wigan Warriors Women's Challenge Cup final triumph at Wembley with teammate Ellise Derbyshire

Holly Speakman has become the first Wigan Warriors Women’s player to reach the incredible milestone of 100 appearances for the club.

Speakman joined the Warriors from the famed community club Wigan St Patricks in 2017 after impressing at the initial trials, and was part of the inaugural Warriors Women’s team under Amanda Wilkinson in 2018, earning heritage number 12.

The 41-year-old forward made her debut in Wigan’s first-ever fixture at Robin Park Arena in a win over Featherstone Rovers, and featured from the bench in the 2018 Women’s Super League Grand Final, with Wigan winning at the first time of asking.

Speakman has gone on to play a key role in every season so far in the Warriors Women’s short history, and recently lifted her second major trophy with her hometown club as a starting front-rower in the Women’s Challenge Cup final win at Wembley.

And on Sunday, she made history as she became the first player to reach 100 games for the Warriors Women, helping Denis Betts’ side maintain their unbeaten start to 2025 thanks to a 76-0 demolition of Huddersfield Giants.

“I didn’t expect to be playing so much in 2018, but I definitely didn’t think I’d ever play 100 games for Wigan,” said Speakman.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, I think it’s a great achievement, and I do love having my family coming to watch me every week. To me, it’s just another game and it’s an honour to pull on the shirt.”

Warriors boss Betts paid tribute to Speakman on her remarkable feat.

"Holly just brings energy,” said Betts. “She’s got loads of experience and she’s a leader in the group.

"The girls, especially the young girls, look to her for advice and for support, and she’s just a pleasure to be around.

"Holly has achieved the milestone because she just continues to turn up, play hard, and wants to do her job.

"She just loves to play, you see that in every single week, and you especially on the sideline when I bring her off and she’s itching to get back out there.

"She’s been a brilliant player, teammate, and I’ve really enjoyed coaching her over the last couple of years.”