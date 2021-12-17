Wigan Warriors star 'ahead of schedule' after injury

Harry Smith

Smith, who celebrates his 22nd birthday next month, met with his surgeon earlier this week for a progress report.

And he’s already targeting a return well in time for the new campaign.

“He’s happy where I am at and probably a week ahead of schedule,” said Smith, who has been tipped by Wigan legend Andy Gregory to play a big role next term in the absence of Jackson Hastings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve started getting my upper body weights going and done a little bit of running too.

“Hopefully, I’ll be back in full training a few weeks into the New Year and then try to be ready for pre-season games.

“If that’s not possible, then ready for the season. However, it’s all about getting things done properly though and not rushing.

"Hopefully, this will make me stronger.”