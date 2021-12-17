Wigan Warriors star 'ahead of schedule' after injury
Wigan Warriors half-back Harry Smith has revealed he’s ‘ahead of schedule’ after shoulder surgery.
Smith, who celebrates his 22nd birthday next month, met with his surgeon earlier this week for a progress report.
And he’s already targeting a return well in time for the new campaign.
“He’s happy where I am at and probably a week ahead of schedule,” said Smith, who has been tipped by Wigan legend Andy Gregory to play a big role next term in the absence of Jackson Hastings.
“I’ve started getting my upper body weights going and done a little bit of running too.
“Hopefully, I’ll be back in full training a few weeks into the New Year and then try to be ready for pre-season games.
“If that’s not possible, then ready for the season. However, it’s all about getting things done properly though and not rushing.
"Hopefully, this will make me stronger.”
