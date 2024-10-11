Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Super League partners Betfred have named Wigan’s Bevan French as this year’s favourite to win the inaugural Rob Burrow Award at Old Trafford.

The first winner of the award at the 2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final will be presented with a new trophy by Rob’s father, Geoff, on Saturday evening.

Rugby League Commercial announced before the start of the 2024 season that after an agreement with the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association, the player of the match in the Grand Final would receive the Rob Burrow Award – in recognition of Burrow’s outstanding Grand Final performances for Leeds Rhinos, as well as his inspirational response following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease.

French is the favourite according to Betfred, with Hull KR star playmaker and new Steve Prescott Man of Steel Mikey Lewis just behind at 4/1.

Last year’s Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Jake Wardle has been priced at 14/1 to go back-to-back at Old Trafford.

England half-back Harry Smith is priced at 5/1, alongside superstar full-back Jai Field - the two joint third-favourites for the award.

Having won the player of the match medal during his impact stint from the interchange bench in the regular season 24-20 win over Hull KR, powerhouse forward Patrick Mago is 50/1 to pick up the accolade in Manchester.

Crowned this year’s Young Super League Player of the Year, towering back-rower Junior Nsemba is 9/1.

In a battle of the loose forwards, Kaide Ellis is 25/1, while his counterpart Elliot Minchella, the Hull KR captain, is 16/1.

Having been crowned the player of the match with St Helens in 2019, in-form prop and England international Luke Thompson has a price of 33/1.

Betfred’s Wigan odds for Rob Burrow Award

Harry Smith - 5/1

Jai Field - 5/1

Junior Nsemba - 9/1

Liam Marshall - 10/1

Kruise Leeming - 12/1

Jake Wardle - 14/1

Liam Farrell - 16/1

Adam Keighran - 18/1

Abbas Miski - 20/1

Sam Walters - 20/1

Kaide Ellis - 25/1

Zach Eckersley - 25/1

Tom Forber - 28/1

Luke Thompson - 33/1

Tyler Dupree - 33/1

Ethan Havard - 40/1

Liam Byrne - 50/1

Patrick Mago - 50/1