Wigan Warriors star Harry Smith aiming to be quids in for local charity Joseph's Goal!

The 23-year-old has been handed Wigan's famous No.7 shirt this year following the retirement of Tommy Leuluai.

He'll also be doing his bit to fund research into the rare genetic disorder, NKH - with the support of a generous local business!

Harry Smith with Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski, Emma Kendrick from the Joseph's Goal charity (far right), and Jane and Simon Kelley, from Auto Time Systems Northern Ltd

Auto Time Systems Northern Ltd, based in Appley Bridge, have pledged to hand over £100 for every try scored by Smith in 2023, as well as £10 for every goal he kicks.

Considering he crossed the line seven times in 2022, and booted a whopping 94 goals, the amount of money raised could be well into four figures!

"We're looking to raise as much funds as possible to fund research into NKH," said Smith, a former England Academy captain.

"I'm an ambassador for Joseph’s Goal, which I became involved with through my girlfriend, Chloe's grandad, who's a trustee of the charity, and a cousin of Joseph's grandad.

Warriors team-mates Willie Isa and Kaide Ellis are hoping to lay on plenty of tries - and goals - for Harry Smith this year

"It's a family friend who is sponsoring me, and it's a great cause for a great young lad.

"There's a bit of pressure maybe on the goalkicking side, but I don't score too many tries.

"Hopefully the lads will put me over for a few more as it's for such a good cause!

"My part is the easy part, just doing my job, it's the people in the background for the charity and the family who do the hard work.

Harry Smith in customary goalkicking pose

"Anything that can be done to get the charity out there, it’s one we’ll try to get as much support behind."

Warriors have supported the charity since it was formed in 2012, after Joseph Kendrick was born with the condition, which affects one in 60,000 new-borns.

They even had the Joseph's Goal logo on the front of their jerseys during their away matches against Catalans Dragons in 2018.

Smith’s cash-for-tries-and-goals incentive was the brainchild of Jane Kelley - joint managing director Auto Time Systems Northern Ltd, along with her husband Simon - who is a childhood friend of Harry's girlfriend's mum, Wendy.

Harry Smith in customary tryscoring pose

"We are proud and excited to be associated with Joseph's Goal," said Jane. "And we hope our sponsorship will make a significant contribution to finding a cure for NKH.

"As Warriors fans with family connections with Harry, we thought this sponsorship format would perhaps generate further interest and support for Joseph's Goal."

Warriors coach Matty Peet is backing Smith to keep the fundraising total ticking over throughout the campaign.

"I think it's fantastic what Jane and her business are doing there," he said. "And it's a great bit of interest for Harry.

"It's always nice when he's posting points, but we'll do anything we can do to support Joseph.

"It's a fantastic charity and he's a fantastic lad, who is close to all of our hearts here.

Warriors supported the Joseph's Goal charity during their trips to Catalans in 2018

"I think it will be a great story for us throughout the year, and hopefully Harry can raise some money."

Emma Kendrick, Joseph's mum and a trustee of the charity, added: "We would like to thank Jane and Simon for this generous sponsorship partnership.