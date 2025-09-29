Jenna Foubister of Wigan Warriors Women

Wigan Warriors star Jenna Foubister has spoken her ‘surprise and honour’ at being nominated for the Woman of Steel award, whilst getting to share the experience with her teammates Izzy Rowe and Eva Hunter.

There will be a Wigan player’s name on the prestigious trophy for the first time this year when the winner is announced at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday, October 7.

Halfbacks Foubister and Rowe, both still only 18, have been standout performers for the Warriors this year, whilst powerhouse back-rower Hunter, 20, has topped the try-scoring charts in the Women’s Super League.

Foubister, who made her international debut for England in a 62-0 win over Wales in Neath in August, recalled the moment she received the call confirming her Woman of Steel nomination, a moment she wasn’t expecting.

"We went to training on Tuesday and they were like, ‘It is sometime this week that you should get your call,’ and the word went around that it was Friday,” she told Wigan Today.

“I woke up at home, and I had this call from a random number, and I was like, ‘Who is that?’ So I answered, and they said, ‘Congratulations, you’ve been nominated for Woman of Steel.’ I was like, ‘Me? For the Woman of Steel?’

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting it at all, but it’s an honour to be nominated. I’m just happy with myself that they think I deserve to be part of the nominees.”

The nomination became even more special when she learned that her Wigan teammates Rowe and Hunter had also received the same news within minutes of each other.

“Me, Izzy, and Eva’s sister Ruby have a bit of a group chat,” Foubister smiled. “I put it in there like, ‘Guys, I’ve had a call!’

“Then literally five minutes later, Izzy messaged that she had the same call. I didn’t want to message Eva straight away, she’s a bit of an over-thinker, so I thought I’d let her message me when she got hers. And then she did, and I was like, ‘Oh, same!’”

Foubister was full of praise for Rowe and Hunter, both of whom were nominated for Young Player of the Year in 2024 and have continued to develop, now gaining recognition with a Woman of Steel nomination.

“I’m made up for both of them, to be honest,” Foubister added. “I think they both deserve it. They’ve come on leaps and bounds, and they 100 per cent deserve to be part of it.”

Warriors coach Denis Betts was over the moon to see three of his players make up the three-strong shortlist for this year’s Woman of Steel.

“We didn’t tell Denis straight away, but I think he found out a bit later on, and then he messaged us all,” Foubister recalled. “He’s into these GIFs… Honestly, it’s such a dad thing to do, saying something like, ‘I am so, so proud of you’ in a GIF. I was like, ‘What is going on!’

“But again, you’ve got to give credit to Denis. We’re so young coming up, and he’s taught us the way.”

Foubister, Rowe and Hunter are set to line up for Wigan on Sunday evening when they host St Helens in the Women’s Super League Grand Final, 5:30pm kick-off.