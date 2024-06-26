Wigan Warriors star keen to join NRL's Las Vegas project as part of rugby league's newest showcase event
And prop forward Tyler Dupree has backed the proposal for his side to be a part of the huge occasion, with more than 40,000 supporters having attended the Allegiant Stadium as the NRL opened its season in America for the first time ever earlier in March with a double-header.
The England international has a great connection with the United States, with his great uncle, Billy Joe Dupree, a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl winner in 1978 and his grandfather, ‘Champion Jack’ Dupree, who was a blues singer from New Orleans that travelled the world until he relocated to England.
So it comes as no surprise that the 24-year-old Warriors star has put his hands up to play a fixture in Las Vegas, while he also has plans to visit his family heritage in the future alongside his mother.
And it wouldn’t be the first time the reigning Super League champions have played a part in expansion fixtures, having previously played at Barcelona’s Camp Nou, as well as being involved in the first-ever Super League fixture to take place outside of Europe, with a match against Hull FC in Wollongong back in 2018.
Dupree said: “I think that’s something that everyone will be putting their hands up for. I know my mum has put her hand up to go as well!
“The prospect of going there is really exciting. I hope it does get over the line and I’d hope it would be good for us and good for the game.
“We’re talking about expansion and I think that’s one of the best places to expand.
“I’d feel it would be great.
“The travelling fans would enjoy it, and I think the locals over there would really enjoy it as well. Americans are well-known for getting behind any sport, regardless of what it is.
“I think on the biggest stage, it would be good for the players, good for the team and it would be good all around.
“It would be a great step forward into the expansion of the game.”
