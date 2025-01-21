Wigan Warriors star makes Las Vegas prediction as excitement grows for blockbuster event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kruise Leeming predicts Wigan fans heading to Las Vegas are in for a blockbuster “spectacle” having already had a taste of the state-of-the-art venue.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors are set to make history when they face Warrington Wolves in a Super League fixture at the $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium in March.

Leeming, preparing for his second season at the club, flew to the Nevada city during the off-season to help promote the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And having seen the stadium – which hosted last year’s NFL Super Bowl - he says it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the thousands of travelling Wigan fans.

Wigan Warriors will take on Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas in March

"The most enjoyable part of my holiday was going to see the venue that we will be playing,” Leeming said.

"What a great spectacle it is going to be for neutral fans, rugby league fans, and American football fans. To actually envision our team (Wigan) going over there, surely it would be massive for the English fans that would be present."

Leeming joined the Warriors on a four-year deal and made an immediate impact, scoring a try on his debut at Castleford and adding another the following week to help the club beat Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors star Kruise Leeming talks to media at Robin Park Arena

His debut season was an undoubted success, as he played a role in the historic cleansweep of silverware, but the former Huddersfield, Leeds and Gold Coast No.9 believes he still has much to contribute to Wigan.

He said: "My season started out a little bit stuttery with the injuries, but towards the back end, I was playing consistently, and I felt like I made a valid push on the way I want to help this club go forward.

"You don't really want to be around negative people that are pulling you down. You want uplifting. And that's all that Wigan is, all the coaching staff and the players are all uplifting.

"As an individual, I feel I've got a lot to give Wigan as a town, as a club, as a badge and a lot more to the supporters."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total Leeming made 27 appearances in his first season with Wigan, scoring eight tries, each of which he celebrated with a trademark salute. Matt Peet's side made history last season, winning all four available trophies including the World Club Challenge and finishing the year with the coveted BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year prize.

The 29-year-old added: "Matt is a very intelligent coach and a great man manager.

"I think the best thing about Matt is he's constantly driving standards for himself, not just for others around him. He works a lot on his leadership. He works a lot on himself to be better, and I think that then feeds down into the group."