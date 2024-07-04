Wigan Warriors star on international recall, return from the NRL - and 'Battle of the Borough'

Luke Thompson starred for England in France last weekend

Wigan Warriors prop Luke Thompson admits he was determined to take his opportunity with England 'with both hands'.

The 29-year-old was rewarded for a fine start to the season with a recall to the international set-up for the trip to France last weekend.

And he showed in the 40-8 victory over France in Toulouse why coach Shaun Wane had kept his faith in him.

“When Waney asked if I wanted to be in the squad it was an opportunity I had to take with both hands," said Thompson, one of four Wigan players in the set-up alongside Harry Smith, Tyler Dupree and debutante Brad O'Neill.

"It’s always special putting the England shirt on. It was great to share the occasion with Brad who played very well and thoroughly deserved the shot.”

Regaining his international spot - and the recent Challenge Cup triumph - have gone some way towards making up for the disappointment of missing the World Club Challenge win over Penrith through concussion.

“It was really disappointing to miss out on the World Club Challenge," admitted Thompson, who joined Wigan over the winter after four years in the NRL with Canterbury.

"But the lads got the job done in bringing the trophy back home to Wigan.

“Winning at Wembley was awesome – one of those pinch yourself moments. To play and win at Wembley in my first season back in England was special.

"It was great to be able to then celebrate the success with all our supporters back at Robin Park Arena on the Sunday.”

On his decision to return to England, Thompson added: “It was one of the toughest but best decisions I’ve ever made.

"Playing in the NRL was always an ambition so when the opportunity came it was one that I couldn’t turn down.

"I learnt so many lessons while over there and I developed as a player through some difficult periods.”

It’s back to domestic matters on Friday night as Wigan host Leigh in the ‘Battle of the Borough’.