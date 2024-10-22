Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young Super League Player of the Year Junior Nsemba will get a ‘taste of Test rugby league’ in the next fortnight says England boss Shaun Wane after being called-up to the international squad for the two-match series against Samoa.

The towering 20-year-old is one of just two uncapped players named in the squad alongside Wigan team-mate Liam Marshall, with Wane insisting that both players have ‘a good chance’ of featuring for the first time.

England open their home series at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, with a crowd of around 15,000 expected, before heading to Leeds’ Headingley Stadium on November 2.

Nsemba passed a head injury assessment during the Super League Grand Final to return to action at Old Trafford, with Wane saying that the Wigan academy product is ‘fine’ to play in the series - and could get his chance on the international stage in the next two weeks, capping off an incredible season.

“His form for Wigan has been a standout. There's things in his game he needs to improve on but his ball carrying is as good as anyone,” Wane said of Nsemba.

“Being in camp with people like Chris Hill and seasoned internationals will do him the world of good.

“He'll get a taste of Test rugby in the next few weeks.”

Nsemba and Marshall are among five Wigan players selected in the England squad alongside Luke Thompson, Harry Smith and Ethan Havard, with Wane admitting it was difficult to cut his squad down to 24 with some big-name stars missing out.

In-form prop Thompson will be forced to watch the opening match due to suspension, while there are six-Australian based players included in Herbie Farnworth, Victor Radley, Dom Young, Tom Burgess and former Wigan pair Morgan Smithies and Kai Pearce-Paul.

“I'll be honest, it was difficult,” the England boss continued.

“The conversations with Elliot Minchella, people like him, and lots of other players. They were hard. I didn't lie, I had some very close choices to make but they understood because I told them the truth.

“I'm comfortable and confident in the 24-man squad I've got. I know these players, the spirit they have and there's no club allegiance: they all get behind the England badge.”

Some of the NRL’s biggest names have been also been selected for the visiting nation, including four-time NRL Premiership winner Jarome Luai.

The talented half-back is just one of four remaining members from Samoa’s groundbreaking side that reached the 2022 World Cup Final, with dual-code international Roger Tuivasa-Sheck also included.

England meanwhile claimed a 3-0 series whitewash over a star-studded Tonga last autumn, with Wigan’s Smith named the player of the tournament.

Wane added: “I just want to say thanks to Samoa for coming over and putting these games on, we do appreciate it.

“I'm excited. I've the job of coaching my home country, something I'm really proud of. And I loved the series against Tonga last year.

“The chance to play against Samoa in a big ground is something I'm looking forward to.

"I know how talented Samoa are, they've some great players in their team, but I'm confident in the team we've picked and it's got the makings of two teams ripping into each other and the best team will win.”