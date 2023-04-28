Wigan Warriors stars prepare to represent England in the mid-season international against France- in photos

England take on France in a double-header at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this weekend.

Wigan Warriors’ Ethan Havard, Toby King, Harry Smith, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies and Jake Wardle have all been named in Shaun Wane’s squad for the men’s game.

They will be hoping to impress and earn a recall for the end of season test series against Tonga, with three games now confirmed against Kristian Woolf’s side.

These fixtures will take place at the Totally Wicked Stadium (October 22), the John Smith’s Stadium (October 28) and Headingley (November 4).

Ahead of this weekend’s game against France, the players have been training at Robin Park Arena.

Here are some of the best phots of Wigan’s representatives:

Team pic England take on France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Ethan Havard Havard has enjoyed a strong season for Wigan so far.

Ethan Havard Havard in training

Kai Pearce-Paul Kai Pearce-Paul represented England at last year's World Cup.