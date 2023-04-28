News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
16 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
27 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
1 hour ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
2 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

Wigan Warriors stars prepare to represent England in the mid-season international against France- in photos

England take on France in a double-header at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this weekend.

By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST

Wigan Warriors’ Ethan Havard, Toby King, Harry Smith, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies and Jake Wardle have all been named in Shaun Wane’s squad for the men’s game.

They will be hoping to impress and earn a recall for the end of season test series against Tonga, with three games now confirmed against Kristian Woolf’s side.

These fixtures will take place at the Totally Wicked Stadium (October 22), the John Smith’s Stadium (October 28) and Headingley (November 4).

Ahead of this weekend’s game against France, the players have been training at Robin Park Arena.

Here are some of the best phots of Wigan’s representatives:

England take on France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

1. Team pic

England take on France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Havard has enjoyed a strong season for Wigan so far.

2. Ethan Havard

Havard has enjoyed a strong season for Wigan so far. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Havard in training

3. Ethan Havard

Havard in training Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Kai Pearce-Paul represented England at last year's World Cup.

4. Kai Pearce-Paul

Kai Pearce-Paul represented England at last year's World Cup. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:EnglandFranceHarry Smith