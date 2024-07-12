Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors are still expecting the best of rivals St Helens for Friday’s derby clash despite their back-to-back defeats in the Super League competition, says head coach Matt Peet.

Paul Wellens’ side were most recently stunned by Castleford Tigers, falling to a shock 8-6 home defeat while reigning champions Warriors extended their winning streak to nine in all competitions following the latest Battle of the Borough triumph.

The victory over Leigh saw Wigan strengthen their position at the top of the Super League table, with Saints now four points behind having also fallen short against Salford in Round 15.

The Brick Community Stadium will host a derby double-header on Friday with Wigan's and Saints' men's and women's sides both in action

Both sides will be without a number of key players due to injuries, while the Cherry and Whites will miss star hooker Brad O’Neill due to suspension and Saints’ influential utility Moses Mbye will be forced to watch from the sidelines - despite the club’s efforts in appealing the match review panel’s decision during the week.

“I think Saints are very well experienced on how to win not just these games, but big games,” Wigan head coach Peet said.

“They know what they look like when they play well and they’ll be looking to get back to that.

“The fact is, they’re still one of the best defensive teams, and they know it won’t take a fair deal to get back to winning form.

“I don’t think they’ll be too concerned about who they’ll play this week, they’re an outstanding organisation with an outstanding group of players.

“In terms of what they build their performances on, they know what to do to win these games.”

St Helens are currently 1-0 ahead in 2024, having claimed the win on Good Friday at a sold-out Totally Wicked Stadium against a 12-man Warriors.

The two Super League giants will also meet again later in August at Elland Road’s Magic Weekend.

“I think we all know it’s the standout league fixture of the year - certainly for us,” Peet continued.

“There’s plenty of respect for Paul Wellens and the organisation, and the games are always, I think, the best to watch of the season.

“It’s not a week where you need to do a lot as a coach, and we’re looking forward to the game and to watch two proud teams go at it with a great atmosphere.”