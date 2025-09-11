Wigan Warriors players celebrate Liam Marshall's try in the derby win over St Helens

Wigan Warriors are certainly hitting their straps, but coach Matt Peet insists they are still striving to get better as the business end of the Super League season nears.

The Warriors tightened their grip on a top-two finish, and ultimately, a home semi-final in the play-offs thanks to an impressive 18-4 win over rivals St Helens last week.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s visit of Castleford Tigers, Peet said there was a lot to like about their performance at the Totally Wicked Stadium, but insists they are still striving to improve some elements of their game.

“There was a lot to be proud of in terms of our energy, connection and effort,” Peet said upon reflection of the win over St Helens. “Defensively, I thought we looked pretty sound, tough to break down, and we worked hard for one another.

"Attacking-wise, I thought when he held the ball we looked pretty good, our last plays asked questions of St Helens, but we turned too much ball and ill-discipline over to be completely happy with the performance, but it was a good win against a tough team.

"We put a bit of ball down, which could be a credit to the intensity of the St Helens defence, but regardless of that, we have to weather that storm better than we did. There were just a few basic errors and a few penalties that didn’t sit right with me that we gave away, so we need to learn from that.

"We’d never use the word maintain. We want to get better. There were elements of that performance that the players want to improve on, so that will be the focus rather than worrying too much about the opposition. We want to get better.

"To be honest, across the board, I don’t think satisfaction is a word we’ll be looking for. We want to improve how we prepare physically, emotionally and tactically, and then I hope the lads can execute the skills at the weekend better than they have ever done before. That’s the way we talk, we want to get a better level of performance than what we’ve seen in the past, and that is what motivates us daily.”

Wigan weathered a Saints storm in the opening quarter, but momentum swung their way on the half-hour mark as tries from Liam Marshall and Jake Wardle gave them a 12-4 lead at the break. A long-range effort from Jai Field early in the second sealed a derby day win for the Warriors, and their first victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium since 2020.

Asked what that turnaround was down to, Peet replied: “The connection of the group. The group get on really well on and off the field, they’ve been through a lot of experiences together and I think there is a high level of trust and camaraderie between the group that when things don’t quite go exactly to plan, they’ve generally been in that situation before and they’ve got the knowhow and the experience to ride it out and find a different level of performance. I think a lot of what you see from us as a team on the field has come from a good few years of getting connected."