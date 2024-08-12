Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Smith has been charged by the Match Review Panel following his red card against Leeds Rhinos in Super League Round 21.

The 24-year-old half-back was sent off in the closing exchanges at Headingley Stadium for his second effort on opposition back-rower James Bentley.

He has been hit with a Grade E striking charge and referred to tribunal, facing a three-to-five match ban.

Harry Smith was sent off against Leeds Rhinos

Captain Liam Farrell was fined £250 for Grade B other contrary behaviour.

Meanwhile, St Helens will be without Morgan Knowles for this weekend’s Magic Weekend fixture at Elland Road.

The England international has been charged for head contact, with the Grade C charge carrying a two-match suspension.

Former Wigan winger and current Leigh Leopards star Josh Charnley is the third player to receive a ban for Grade B other contrary behaviour.

Super League Round 21 disciplinary:

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Nixon Putt (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – £250 Fine

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade A Disputes Decision - £250 Fine

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour - £250 Fine

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) – Grade E Striking – Refer to Tribunal

Dean Parata (London Broncos) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine

Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift - £250 Fine

Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour - £250 Fine

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine