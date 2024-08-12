Wigan Warriors suffer disciplinary blow with Harry Smith to face tribunal
The 24-year-old half-back was sent off in the closing exchanges at Headingley Stadium for his second effort on opposition back-rower James Bentley.
He has been hit with a Grade E striking charge and referred to tribunal, facing a three-to-five match ban.
Captain Liam Farrell was fined £250 for Grade B other contrary behaviour.
Meanwhile, St Helens will be without Morgan Knowles for this weekend’s Magic Weekend fixture at Elland Road.
The England international has been charged for head contact, with the Grade C charge carrying a two-match suspension.
Former Wigan winger and current Leigh Leopards star Josh Charnley is the third player to receive a ban for Grade B other contrary behaviour.
Super League Round 21 disciplinary:
Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Morgan Knowles (St Helens) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Nixon Putt (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – £250 Fine
Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade A Disputes Decision - £250 Fine
Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour - £250 Fine
Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) – Grade E Striking – Refer to Tribunal
Dean Parata (London Broncos) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine
Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift - £250 Fine
Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour - £250 Fine
Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine
