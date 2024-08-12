Wigan Warriors suffer disciplinary blow with Harry Smith to face tribunal

By Josh McAllister
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:41 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 15:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Harry Smith has been charged by the Match Review Panel following his red card against Leeds Rhinos in Super League Round 21.

The 24-year-old half-back was sent off in the closing exchanges at Headingley Stadium for his second effort on opposition back-rower James Bentley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has been hit with a Grade E striking charge and referred to tribunal, facing a three-to-five match ban.

Read More
Tom Forber vows to take first-team opportunities ‘with both hands’ as rising hoo...
Harry Smith was sent off against Leeds RhinosHarry Smith was sent off against Leeds Rhinos
Harry Smith was sent off against Leeds Rhinos

Captain Liam Farrell was fined £250 for Grade B other contrary behaviour.

Meanwhile, St Helens will be without Morgan Knowles for this weekend’s Magic Weekend fixture at Elland Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The England international has been charged for head contact, with the Grade C charge carrying a two-match suspension.

Former Wigan winger and current Leigh Leopards star Josh Charnley is the third player to receive a ban for Grade B other contrary behaviour.

Super League Round 21 disciplinary:

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morgan Knowles (St Helens) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Nixon Putt (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – £250 Fine

Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade A Disputes Decision - £250 Fine

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour - £250 Fine

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) – Grade E Striking – Refer to Tribunal

Dean Parata (London Broncos) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift - £250 Fine

Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour - £250 Fine

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine

Related topics:Harry SmithLeeds RhinosJames Bentley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice