Patrick Mago of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors will be without powerhouse prop Patrick Mago for Friday’s mouthwatering derby against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The Samoan prop left the field for a head injury assessment in the first half of Wigan’s 40-4 win over Catalans on Saturday evening, which he subsequently failed, meaning he is automatically ruled out of Friday’s showdown with rivals Saints through concussion protocols.

It is a blow for Mago and Wigan, who will come up against a St Helens side that is without influential forward Knowles, who also failed a head injury assessment in their defeat to Hull KR on Friday night, and is therefore ruled out of the derby.

The Warriors ran riot in Perpignan on Saturday evening, thrashing Catalans 40-4 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus thanks to a hat-trick from Liam Marshall as well as braces from Zach Eckersley and Jai Field.

But Matt Peet’s side had to overcome adversity before a ball was even kicked, as in-form centre Adam Keighran was withdrawn from the action in the warm-up, having initially been named to start in his usual right centre spot. Keighran was taken off in the second half of Wigan’s 44-2 win over Wakefield Trinity in Round 23 the previous week with a knee injury, and was thought to be okay to face his former club Catalans, but he was ultimately a late withdrawal in Perpignan.

Keighran’s absence saw skipper Liam Farrell shifted into the centres, with Junior Nsemba then moving into a starting back-row spot and academy product Kian McDermott coming onto the bench.

Keighran will be monitored further in the coming days. At this stage, it remains to be seen whether his injury will keep him out of Friday’s derby against Saints, but Peet will likely provide an update on the goal-kicking centre during his pre-match press conference midweek.

Wigan’s only other injuries at the moment at Abbas Miski (rib) and Luke Thompson (calf), with the latter having not featured since early July. Homegrown hooker Tom Forber will not play again this season as he is set to undergo surgery on a dislocated wrist.

However, Wigan will be boosted by the return of Ethan Havard against Saints, with the England international having now served his one-match suspension.