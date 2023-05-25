News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors' Super League game away to Hull KR briefly suspended during the early stages of the second half

Wigan Warriors’ Super League game away to Hull KR was temporarily suspended during the second half.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th May 2023, 21:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 02:06 BST

Moments after Liam Marshall’s 44th minute try, the players were forced to leave the field at Craven Park.

This was due to a drone flying over the ground.

The situation was quickly dealt with and the action soon got back underway, with the disruption lasting just over a minute.

The game between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors was briefly suspendedThe game between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors was briefly suspended
A drone caused the disruptionA drone caused the disruption
