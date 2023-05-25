Wigan Warriors' Super League game away to Hull KR briefly suspended during the early stages of the second half
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th May 2023, 21:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 02:06 BST
Moments after Liam Marshall’s 44th minute try, the players were forced to leave the field at Craven Park.
This was due to a drone flying over the ground.
The situation was quickly dealt with and the action soon got back underway, with the disruption lasting just over a minute.