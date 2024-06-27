Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Super League season is officially beyond the halfway mark with an international break, with Wigan Warriors sitting nicely at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Matt Peet’s reigning champions have played 14 league fixtures to date with a rearranged round two clash against Leigh Leopards scheduled for August, with England to take on France this weekend in Toulouse.

It has already been a season full of highs for the Warriors with the record-equalling World Club Challenge win and the record-extending Challenge Cup triumph, with Wigan cementing their place in the history books by becoming only the third club in the modern era to hold all four available honours at once.

Wigan Warriors claimed their 21st Challenge Cup earlier this month

Alongside that, personal accolades across the last 12 months within the squad include the Lance Todd Trophy (Bevan French), the Harry Sunderland Trophy (Jake Wardle) and the Man of Steel (French) - some effort from the Cherry and Whites!

Wigan’s young outfit certainly know how to perform on the biggest stages, while the wins that followed the World Club Challenge and the Challenge Cup Final over Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers respectively in the Super League competition should also be applauded, backing up from bruising 80 minute encounters.

Luke Thompson must be in the conversation for signing of the season, with the powerhouse prop making an instant impact at The Brick Community Stadium with his leading performances in the middle.

His form has seen him rewarded with an international call-up by Shaun Wane, alongside teammates Harry Smith and Tyler Dupree.

In-form Brad O’Neill has also received recognition for his stellar season with his first England call-up, and could be one of six debutants to feature in Toulouse on Saturday.

Australian forward Kaide Ellis has been a leader for the Warriors in his new number 13 role, while Patrick Mago earned a well-deserved two-year extension earlier in May - and with the option for 2027!

At 24, Smith has emerged as one of England’s best half-backs over the last two years, and is another who has impressed this season with his game management and kicking control.

And what hasn’t already been said about towering back-rower Junior Nsemba? He has been a shining example of the club’s famous academy system, with the teenager taking his first-team opportunities with both hands in 2024.

The next crop of talent certainly looks just as exciting including the likes of winger Jacob Douglas and half-back Jack Farrimond, with the latter having recently enjoyed a dream home debut for the Warriors with two tries and a player of the match performance in the 36-0 win over London Broncos.

Wardle, French, Liam Marshall, Liam Farrell…we could be here all day discussing the impacts of each player and their brilliance so far this year.

The result that stands-out so far, aside from the finals, has to go to the semi-final victory over Hull KR with a dominant display in Doncaster – scoring seven tries to progress to Wembley, with Willie Peters’ side the somewhat favourites following the Super League encounter just weeks prior.