News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Warriors: Take a look behind the scenes of the club's media day ahead of the new Super League season

Wigan Warriors opened their doors for a behind the scenes tour of their facilities as part of the club’s media day.

By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago

It provided a chance for members of the media to meet and interview players, coaches and other people at Robin Park Arena, as well as seeing the team’s preparations ahead of the new Super League season.

Here are some of the best pictures:

1. WIGAN WARRIORS MEDIA DAY 2023

Head coach Matt Peet

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

2. WIGAN WARRIORS MEDIA DAY 2023

-

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

3. WIGAN WARRIORS MEDIA DAY 2023

-

Photo: staff

Photo Sales

4. WIGAN WARRIORS MEDIA DAY 2023

-

Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Super League