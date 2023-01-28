Wigan Warriors: Take a look behind the scenes of the club's media day ahead of the new Super League season
Wigan Warriors opened their doors for a behind the scenes tour of their facilities as part of the club’s media day.
By Michelle Adamson
2 minutes ago
It provided a chance for members of the media to meet and interview players, coaches and other people at Robin Park Arena, as well as seeing the team’s preparations ahead of the new Super League season.
Here are some of the best pictures:
