Wigan Warriors: Talking points as Matt Peet’s side are beaten by Hull FC despite late fightback

Wigan Warriors threatened a late comeback at the MKM Stadium but fell short with a 24-22 defeat against Hull FC.

Warriors leave it too late against the Black and Whites

After back-to-back tough encounters against rivals Leigh Leopards and St Helens respectively, Wigan were out-enthused for the majority of the match in East Yorkshire, with Hull claiming just their third win of the season with one of their best performances of the year.

Wigan’s losing run at FC continues, having not picked up the two Super League points away since 2021.

Players looked somewhat fatigued until the closing exchanges, with late tries from Brad O’Neill, Liam Marshall and Zach Eckersley threatening a comeback after being 24-4 down, with Hull down to 12 for the last 10 minutes with Davy Litten sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Jack Farrimond.

It looked like Wigan were on the verge of an almighty comeback, but Simon Grix’s side managed to hold on for the home victory.

Mistakes costly in defeat

Errors proved costly on the day, with Jack Walker, Liam Sutcliffe, Litten and Denive Balmforth crossing the whitewash all from Wigan errors.

It’s only Matt Peet’s side’s third defeat of the season, with a tough period ahead with Warrington next at home before three games in 10 days to open August.

British youngsters on display once again

Just like the previous round in the home derby against St Helens, there was a plethora of young, British players at the MKM Stadium.

Eckersley, 20, remained at full-back for the Warriors, while Jack Farrimond returned to the halves after a hybrid role last Friday.

But it was Hull’s youngsters who enjoyed the Round 18 victory, with 18-year-old half-back Jack Charles kicking four goals from as many attempts and youngsters Litten and Balmforth scoring for the hosts.

19-year-old Lewis Martin also featured on the wing for Hull.

Big minutes for Sam Walters

Towering back-rower Sam Walters was introduced from the interchange bench earlier than usual, replacing Junior Nsemba midway through the first half.

The 23-year-old remained on the field for the remainder of the game, gaining some of his biggest minutes yet for the club, hopefully building up to some strong performances for the business end of the season.