Wigan Warriors: Talking points from 40-4 defeat to Wolves as reigning champions suffer concerning injury blow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Another concerning injury blow
In a huge blow for the Cherry & Whites, Brad O’Neill was assisted from the field due to injury on 50 minutes.
The star hooker was untouched as he went down in pain, looking to be holding his right knee and headed straight down the tunnel.
It’s another huge blow for Matt Peet’s outfit, who are also currently without the likes of Jai Field and Bevan French, while Kruise Leeming is yet to make his return from injury.
Adam Keighran absence explained with reinforcements required
Adam Keighran was a notable absentee from Wigan’s 17 for the top-of-the-table Super League clash, having been included in the club’s 21-man squad during the week.
Sky Sports presenter Brian Carney revealed ahead of kick-off that the Australian was stood down on head injury protocols.
It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will be available for next Thursday’s clash against Huddersfield Giants at home.
Matt Peet confirmed during the week that star full-back Field is nearing full fitness, with reinforcements needed for Wigan - especially with a challenging period ahead with three games in 10 days.
Wigan fall short of incredible home record
The Warriors had won an incredible 17 successive home games heading into the Round 19 clash - but the defeat meant they fell one short of creating a new club record in Super League.
The result also marked first back-to-back defeats since June 2023, having lost to Catalans Dragons at Magic Weekend before St Helens claimed a 34-16 win at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Liam Marshall’s outstanding try-scoring tally
Liam Marshall took his try-scoring tally to 20 in the 2024 Super League season in the defeat.
Harry Smith kicked a superb 40/20 to get his side in strong field position, before the half-back assisted Marshall with a clever kick to the corner for his winger to chase and ground.
Unfortunately, that was it for points for the hosts.
Lessons learned for Wigan’s youngsters
Plenty of lessons will have been learned over the last few weeks for some of Wigan’s younger players, having been stunned at Hull FC the week prior.
Wigan’s average age was 24 with a spine of Zach Eckersley (20), Jack Farrimond (18), Harry Smith (24) and O’Neill (22, but left the field through injury).
Head coach Peet talks about making sure the team learns from performances and are eager to improve each week, and hopefully the squad will bounce back with the season heading into the business end.
The forward pack held strong in the middle against a strong opposition, with Warrington taking their attack out-wide with Liam Farrell out of position in the centres on the right, alongside Farrimond, Junior Nsemba and Abbas Miski.
Tough period ahead
As mentioned above, Wigan head into their toughest period of the season with three games in 10 days – Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards at home respectively, before a trip to Leeds Rhinos – who are improving under the leadership of new head coach Brad Arthur.
It’s a huge challenge for the reigning champions and one that could determine the League Leaders’ Shield, with Wigan, Warrington and Hull KR all now level on the table.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.