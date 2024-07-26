Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors fell to a 40-4 defeat to Warrington Wolves in the top-of-the-table clash at The Brick Community Stadium.

Another concerning injury blow

In a huge blow for the Cherry & Whites, Brad O’Neill was assisted from the field due to injury on 50 minutes.

The star hooker was untouched as he went down in pain, looking to be holding his right knee and headed straight down the tunnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors fell to a 40-4 defeat to Warrington Wolves, ending their home winning run

It’s another huge blow for Matt Peet’s outfit, who are also currently without the likes of Jai Field and Bevan French, while Kruise Leeming is yet to make his return from injury.

Adam Keighran absence explained with reinforcements required

Adam Keighran was a notable absentee from Wigan’s 17 for the top-of-the-table Super League clash, having been included in the club’s 21-man squad during the week.

Sky Sports presenter Brian Carney revealed ahead of kick-off that the Australian was stood down on head injury protocols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will be available for next Thursday’s clash against Huddersfield Giants at home.

Matt Peet confirmed during the week that star full-back Field is nearing full fitness, with reinforcements needed for Wigan - especially with a challenging period ahead with three games in 10 days.

Wigan fall short of incredible home record

The Warriors had won an incredible 17 successive home games heading into the Round 19 clash - but the defeat meant they fell one short of creating a new club record in Super League.

The result also marked first back-to-back defeats since June 2023, having lost to Catalans Dragons at Magic Weekend before St Helens claimed a 34-16 win at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Liam Marshall’s outstanding try-scoring tally

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Marshall took his try-scoring tally to 20 in the 2024 Super League season in the defeat.

Harry Smith kicked a superb 40/20 to get his side in strong field position, before the half-back assisted Marshall with a clever kick to the corner for his winger to chase and ground.

Unfortunately, that was it for points for the hosts.

Lessons learned for Wigan’s youngsters

Plenty of lessons will have been learned over the last few weeks for some of Wigan’s younger players, having been stunned at Hull FC the week prior.

Wigan’s average age was 24 with a spine of Zach Eckersley (20), Jack Farrimond (18), Harry Smith (24) and O’Neill (22, but left the field through injury).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Peet talks about making sure the team learns from performances and are eager to improve each week, and hopefully the squad will bounce back with the season heading into the business end.

The forward pack held strong in the middle against a strong opposition, with Warrington taking their attack out-wide with Liam Farrell out of position in the centres on the right, alongside Farrimond, Junior Nsemba and Abbas Miski.

Tough period ahead

As mentioned above, Wigan head into their toughest period of the season with three games in 10 days – Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards at home respectively, before a trip to Leeds Rhinos – who are improving under the leadership of new head coach Brad Arthur.