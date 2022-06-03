It seems very fitting that the club won its 20th Challenge Cup during its 150th anniversary year.

The competition has played such a big part in Wigan’s history, and now there is a new chapter to add.

In the years to come, that incredible image of Liam Marshall’s celebrations will go down as an iconic moment.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Marshall scored the winning try in the Challenge Cup final

The winger got the Warriors to the final with a try against St Helens at Elland Road, and he stood up again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He’s been a fantastic servant to the club and it’s only fitting that he was the man at the heart of such a big moment.

Let's not forget the buildup either.

The inclusion of Thomas Leuluai came as quite a surprise to many after his spell out injured, but he played his part in the winning moment with a great pass to Harry Smith.

Smith then produced a fantastic kick through, which Marshall successfully chased.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a fantastic day and was really the standout player for Matty Peet’s side.

He was unfortunate not to be named man of the match.

If the vote for the Lance Todd Trophy had taken place 10 minutes later, then no doubt it would’ve been Smith receiving the accolade.

Now, let's be honest it wasn’t a great game for Wigan.

They were poor during large periods of the game and let Huddersfield dominate.

If Tui Lolohea would’ve converted the tries and successfully a penalty, then we’d have a different story.

Nonetheless, while you’ve got to feel sorry for the Giants considering the good performance they put in, that doesn’t mean Wigan deserved the trophy any less.

The determination, desire and grit they showed to stay in the game has to be applauded.

Peet has installed a ‘never say die’ attitude into his squad, and that was apparent at Tottenham.

Things simply weren’t going their way, it was looking like one of those days in sport where no matter what you try there just isn’t a way through.

The fact they had to fight for it makes the win even sweeter.

If you talk to fans during the match, there is no doubt they would prefer an easy victory, with no nerves and no worries.

But if you ask them now, then they’d all go with a late winner to cap off a dramatic ending.

At the end of the day there’s no better jubilation than celebration of that type of victory.

From a reporter's point of view, it’s a fantastic spectacle to write about, but it certainly keeps you on your toes.

It’s probably impossible to talk about Saturday’s final without discussing the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The response from fans has certainly been a positive one, with everyone generally enjoying the experience.

It’s truly an exceptional ground that amplified a fantastic atmosphere.

The side that Wigan fans were sat in looked sensational, and they really did make it feel like home.

In terms of the press room, it was like a cafe, and certainly a bit different to some of the other facilities you get throughout the season.

The walk to the stand was like going through an airport, well not Manchester currently.

Tottenham’s investment seems to be worth every penny, and the fact it's on the site of the old ground doesn’t seemingly disconnect from the local area.

A huge positive of Spurs’ stadium compared to Wembley is, it wasn’t an absolute nightmare getting out.

Both the journey from Euston and back was an absolute breeze, and that is always a big tick.

A lot of fans seem keen on returning to Tottenham in future years and making the permanent home of the final.

Before the final, I had my reservations, but never had a doubt that it would be a stunning stadium.

I sort of still believe now, the final should just be held in the north for the pure convenience of the supporters, but I’m now less sold on the fact that the only venue to host games in London should be Wembley.

The national stadium has clearly lost its shine as far as rugby league fans are concerned, so a return there might not be warmly received.

Attention for Wigan returns to Super League this weekend.

While they’ve enjoyed a few days of celebration, there is no doubt Peet will have them well prepared for a trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle to take on Castleford Tigers.

Lets not forget, the Warriors head into the game on the back of two back-to-back defeats in the competition, and they won’t want that run to continue.

While they will be tired after last weekend’s events, there will also be a desire in that squad to enjoy more success.

The Challenge Cup win was a first taste of success for many of the players currently in the squad, and no doubt after all the hard work they’ve put in to get there, they will want to add to it.

Finally, it was also fantastic to see Adrian Lam enjoy success with Leigh Centurions in the 1895 Cup final which was held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well.