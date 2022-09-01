Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has given everything to the club across his two spells at the DW Stadium, becoming a fantastic leader both on and off the pitch.

Every time he goes out onto the field, you’re never left questioning his commitment or desire.

He gives his all, and leads by example.

Thomas Leuluai was named man of the match in the 2010 Super League Grand Final

He’s always been a tough player, with opponents fearing his big hits and hard tackles.

He has well and truly cemented himself in Wigan folklore, and is someone we will still be reminiscing about for a very long time to come.

The term ‘legend’ should never be used lightly, and in the case of Leuluai that is definitely not the case.

A legend is exactly what he is, not just for the Warriors, but for the whole of Super League as well.

His longevity has been fantastic, having made his professional debut back in 2003.

He’s been a player that a certain generation has grown up with.

For example, when he first signed for Wigan, someone who was in year two at primary school may very well now be reporting on rugby league.

When he made his first appearance for the Warriors back in 2007, no one could've imagined what he would become.

During his first spell he was a key component in putting the club back in the right direction.

He produced a Harry Sunderland Trophy winning performance in the 2010 Grand Final, and scored a crucial try in the Challenge Cup the year after.

Even by the time he left for the first time in 2012, he had already become a great of the modern era.

His second stint has only cemented that status further.

It is clear just how much he thinks of Wigan.

The reason he has decided now is the right time to retire is because of the position the club is in.

He didn’t want to hang up his boots last year because he wanted to ensure things were put back on track.

He felt a clear sense of duty to help in any way possible.

It was interesting speaking to him about his favourite memories from throughout his playing career.

The honours are of course something he is proud of, but he’s most pleased by the relationships he has built over the years.

There is no doubt at all that he will get the reception he deserves in his final few games at the DW Stadium.

The fans will show him the love and respect he has earned throughout his 12 seasons in cherry and white.

Of course, this isn’t the end of his time with Wigan; just the start of a new chapter.

It’s quite fitting that he will be joining the coaching staff next season, and will provide more great insight alongside Matty Peet and Sean O’Loughlin.

This has probably always been a clear path for him, as naturally he’s always been someone who has been able to guide everyone around him at the club.

The next generation of players couldn’t ask for anyone better than Leuluai, as he’s always been pure class on and off the pitch.

The first of his final games will be against Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

With the French side naming an inexperienced squad, and up to 12 debutants potentially set to feature, the result should be in the bag, but it will be the performance that is crucial.

With the play-offs coming up, this is a chance to ensure everything is in order and to work on some combinations.

Even against a weakened opposition, they must ensure the basics are done right.

Following this match, Wigan will then enjoy a week off to prepare for the latter stages of the campaign.

This comes after they secured second spot with a win against St Helens last week.

The atmosphere for that game was truly outstanding.

Both sets of fans were in good voice, and the DW was bouncing.

While this season does seem to have dragged on in the last few weeks, you can never get fed up of the derby games between Wigan and Saints.

Peet’s side were provided with a proper test, but they defended superbly and made the most of their attacks.

It was a superb performance and one they can be extremely proud of.

Meanwhile, Monday’s game against Hull KR was a completely different type of fixture.

With the match coming so soon after Friday’s win, Peet decided to rotate his side, with seven players making their senior debuts in cherry and white.

Despite being on the end of the defeat, it was great to see some of the young lads get their opportunity.

It’s something they will always remember, and will learn from going forward.

It was also a special day for Oliver Partington, who was named captain for the trip to East Yorkshire.

His pride was clear to see, and no doubt it would’ve reassured the debutants being alongside someone who had taken the same route in the not so distant past.

While Monday was a preview of the next generation, the Catalans game will turn our attention back to the current first team.

As a group they’ve already achieved so much this season, but there is still more success waiting for them.