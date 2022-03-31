Wigan Warriors team news: Bevan French named on the bench for Matty Peet's side
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Hull FC at the DW Stadium this evening.
By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 6:41 pm
Bevan French is set to play for the first time this season, as he features on the bench for Matty Peet’s side.
Meanwhile, Harry Smith replaces the suspended Thomas Leuluai, while Brad Singleton returns from his ban, with Joe Shorrocks dropping out.
John Bateman starts at centre, following Kai Pearce-Paul’s injury last week.
