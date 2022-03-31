Wigan Warriors team news: Bevan French named on the bench for Matty Peet's side

Bevan French is set to play for the first time this season, as he features on the bench for Matty Peet’s side.

Meanwhile, Harry Smith replaces the suspended Thomas Leuluai, while Brad Singleton returns from his ban, with Joe Shorrocks dropping out.

John Bateman starts at centre, following Kai Pearce-Paul’s injury last week.

Bevan French has been named in the team to face Hull FC

Here is the full team:

Jai Field, Zak Hardaker, John Bateman, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.