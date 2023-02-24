News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan Warriors team news: Brad Singleton and Willie Isa come into the starting 13 for Matty Peet's side

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium this evening.

By Amos Wynn
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 6:50pm

Matty Peet’s side are looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Hull KR, with Brad Singleton and Willie Isa replacing Ethan Havard and Kai Pearce-Paul in the starting 13.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mago is named on the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Challenge Cup preview: Ashton Bears preview Dewsbury trip, Orrell St James discu...
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Wakefield Trinity.
Most Popular

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Brad O’Neill.

Willie IsaWakefield TrinityHull KR