Wigan Warriors team news: Brad Singleton and Willie Isa come into the starting 13 for Matty Peet's side
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium this evening.
Matty Peet’s side are looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Hull KR, with Brad Singleton and Willie Isa replacing Ethan Havard and Kai Pearce-Paul in the starting 13.
Meanwhile, Patrick Mago is named on the bench.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Brad O’Neill.