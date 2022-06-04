Wigan Warriors team news: Jai Field starts in the halves while Sam Powell returns

Jai Field starts in the halves following last week’s injury to Cade Cust, with Bevan French named as the fullback.
Abbas Miski comes into the line-up on the wing, while Sam Powell returns following his six-match ban.
Willie Isa is also back for the Warriors, along with Oliver Partington and Joe Shorrocks, who are both on the bench.
Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Jai Field, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, Willie Isa, Kaide Ellis.
Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.