Wigan Warriors team news: Jai Field starts in the halves while Sam Powell returns

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Castleford Tigers in this afternoon’s game at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 12:40 pm

Jai Field starts in the halves following last week’s injury to Cade Cust, with Bevan French named as the fullback.

Abbas Miski comes into the line-up on the wing, while Sam Powell returns following his six-match ban.

Willie Isa is also back for the Warriors, along with Oliver Partington and Joe Shorrocks, who are both on the bench.

Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Jai Field, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, Willie Isa, Kaide Ellis.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

