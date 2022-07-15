Wigan Warriors team news: Kaide Ellis and Kai Pearce-Paul among the returning players for Matty Peet's side

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Hull FC at the DW Stadium this evening (K.O. 8pm).

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 15th July 2022, 6:42 pm
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 6:42 pm

Matty Peet is without Brad Singleton through suspension, and John Bateman who has suffered a broken rib.

Joe Shorrocks is the third player to drop out of the side from last week’s defeat to St Helens.

Kaide Ellis returns after missing the last two games through injury, while Kai Pearce-Paul is also back for the Warriors.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Hull FC

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne, Sam Powell, Ethan Havard, Liam Farrell, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Oliver Partington, Brad O’Neill.

John BatemanHull FCSt Helens