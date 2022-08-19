Wigan Warriors team news: Liam Farrell and John Bateman among the returning players for Matty Peet's side
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Toulouse this evening at the DW Stadium.
Liam Farrell and John Bateman are both back in the starting line-up, following their spells on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Abbas Miski starts on the wing and Kai Pearce-Paul is at centre, with Liam Marshall and Sam Halsall both dropping out.
Mike Cooper is unavailable after being handed a one-game suspension, while Morgan Smithies doesn’t feature either through injury.
Oliver Partington is named at loose forward, with Joe Shorrocks and James McDonnell both being added to the bench.
Here is the full starting line-up: Jai Field, Bevan French, Jake Bibby, Kai Pearce-Paul, Abbas Miski, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Oliver Partington.
Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Joe Shorrocks, James McDonnell.