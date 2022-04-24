Wigan Warriors team news: Liam Marshall and Iain Thornley both start against Salford

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium this afternoon.

By Amos Wynn
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 11:42 am

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to continue their unbeaten home record, in what is the last game at the DW Stadium for two months.

Liam Marshall and Iain Thornley both start after returning to the squad following their injuries.

Meanwhile, Brad O’Neill replaces the suspended Sam Powell, while Oliver Partington is named on the bench.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

