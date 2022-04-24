Wigan Warriors team news: Liam Marshall and Iain Thornley both start against Salford

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to continue their unbeaten home record, in what is the last game at the DW Stadium for two months.

Liam Marshall and Iain Thornley both start after returning to the squad following their injuries.

Meanwhile, Brad O’Neill replaces the suspended Sam Powell, while Oliver Partington is named on the bench.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Salford Red Devils

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.